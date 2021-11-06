Chloe Bailey Opens Up About The Journey Of Learning To Love Her Body: ‘​​[It] Has Its Highs And Lows’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is a force to be reckoned with. As she embarks on her solo career separate for her sister, Halle Bailey, the 23-year-old is without a doubt at the top of her game, having ruled the airwaves with her debut single, “Have Mercy,” and completely owning her confidence with it comes to showing off her beauty, body, and talent.

Although she’s widely loved by many especially after her stamp of approval from Beyoncé herself, Chloe admits that this stage of her life could be described as “complicated” and sat down with Refinery29 to explain her struggles with self-love, imposter syndrome, and social media critics.

Chloe Bailey Explains How And Why She Became That B*tch, And We Agree “Some of the challenges that I’m navigating that no one really sees is that I’m still battling anxiety and I think I have imposter syndrome because no matter what I do, I feel like it’s never good enough,” she told the online publication. “I’m always trying to beat myself and outdo myself. If I can’t or if there’s like the slightest struggle, I tend to beat myself up.”

Chloe then opened up about what her debut single, “Have Mercy”, means to her, telling Refinery29 that she wrote the song to be an anthem of body positivity after she began receiving both positive and negative comments once she started showing a little more skin on Instagram. “It was about me responding to everyone and almost really owning who I am and accepting myself and my body,” she said. “The person that I am on the song is where I’m trying to get mentally.”

“​​The journey of learning to love my body has its highs and lows. Some days I look in the mirror and love what I see and some days, not so much. I’m still learning to love it equally each day. But right now I haven’t mastered it.” She continued,

And when it comes to the social media haters who say that Chloe is doing “too much,” she had this to say in response, “I don’t purposely try to do ‘too much. I’m just being who I am, unapologetically and completely, and if people think that’s doing too much, well then, I guess I am. I would be doing a disservice to myself if I tried to be less than who I am and dim my light.”

To read Chloe’s full interview, visit Refinery29.com

