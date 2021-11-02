Lauren London Set To Guest Host ‘Red Table Talk’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lauren London is set to guest host on an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk alongside show hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris while Willow Smith is away on tour. The upcoming episode is set to air tomorrow on Wednesday, November 3 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch and will cover mental health, the struggles many of us have with saying no, issues with co-dependency, anxiety, and setting healthy boundaries.

The episode entitled, “Changing Your Life Through Healthy Boundaries,” will also feature best-selling author and popular therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab as a very special guest, as she joins the ladies at the table to reveal life-altering advice that both Jada and Lauren highly recommend.

Jada took to Instagram today to share a sneak peek of the upcoming episode with her 11 million followers. In the short clip, we see Lauren stepping into “substitute teach” for Willow Smith as the show’s guest host while Willow is on tour. “Guess who is GUEST HOSTING TOMORROW at the Red Table???? Ms. @laurenlondon is coming to the table with some joy, love and laughter✨ Join us TOMORROW ❣️,” Jada captioned the video.

Check out the snippet below.

This won’t be the first time that Lauren London has appeared at the red table. Last year, the actress joined Jada and activist Erika Ford to discuss how gun violence affects women, given her experience with the loss of her longtime partner Nipsey Hussle. Throughout the episode, Lauren was a beacon of hope for many people experiencing grief, sharing ways in which she has learned to cope with the loss. “He’s touching people still,” she said at the table. “I find that when I run into people that tell me how he’s changed their lives, what they’re doing with their life right now, it fills me up. He would have loved to hear that.”

“Changing Your Life Through Healthy Boundaries” with Lauren London will air tomorrow on Red Table Talk’s Facebook page.

