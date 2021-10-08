The #MorpheXSourPatchKids Limited Edition Collection Is The Sweet And Sour Collab You Didn’t Know You Needed

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

First she’s sour, then she’s sweet. I’ve been obsessed with Sour Patch Kids from the moment I first hand them. There’s something about the subtle combination of tangy tarts and tasty sweets that keep my mouth watering. That said, I was thrilled when I learned the iconic duality was joining forces with Morphe Cosmetics for the MorpheXSourPatchKids collection.

On Thursday, the Sour Patch Kids store in SoHo, Manhattan, opened a beauty station in celebration of their latest product launch. Morphe makeup artists were on deck to apply a vibrant beauty beat for their invited guests. Sweets treats were served, and I got to take tons of photos to match the effervescent Sour Patch Kids theme.

This limited edition collaboration includes the Sour Then Sweet Artistry Palette ($22.00, www.Morphe.com), Continuous Setting Mist ($18.00, www.Morphe.com), Pucker Party Lip Gloss ($10.00, www.Morphe.com), Colorful Crew Beauty Sponge Set ($19.00, www.Morphe.com), and the Candy Sweet Lip Scrub ($10.00, www.Morphe.com).

The bold colorful palette comes just in time for spooky season. If you’re interested in creating over the top looks with highly pigmented eye shadows, you’ll want to add this entire collection to cart. What do you think? Are you loving the new MorpheXSourPatchKids collaboration?

