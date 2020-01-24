CLOSE
Lewk Of The Week: Kiki Layne’s Orange Valentino Shorts Suit Won Paris Fashion Week

The "If Beale Street Could Talk" actress hasn't met a fashion show front row she hasn't slayed.

Valentino: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Kiki Layne has never met a front row of a fashion show that she didn’t like…and the recent Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Show at Paris Fashion Week was no different.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress literally took my breath away in this orange shorts suit! From the hot pants to the lace top to the perfectly tailored jacket with bowties on its shoulders…this outfit is 10s across the board.

Not to mention, those suede matching pumps! We live for this tangerine dream!

Valentino: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

She rounded out her stunning ensemble with a matching Valentino bag and a pair of black tights.

Valentino: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

But let’s get into her hair and beautiful face that’s beat to perfection. Her ombre braids styled into a lob cradle her face just right, along with her smokey eye and apricot lip.

Flawless!

Valentino: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Now it’s one thing to see in pictures, but it’s another thing to see in motion. I mean…just look at the 28-year-old with her stylists Wayman and Micah slaying it!

No words. None.

