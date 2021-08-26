Teyana Taylor Underwent Surgery To Remove Breast Lumps

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to young Black love 30-somethings can relate to, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are couple goals. Their loving family of four includes two adorable daughters, Junie and Rue, who feel like extended members of our family as we watch them grow before our eyes on social media. We got an even deeper look into the power couple’s personal life with their first reality TV show and now they’re back again, this time on E!.

During this weeks episode of We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Teyana learns she has to undergo surgery to remove lumps in her breast – a medical emergency that rocked their family. Teyana’s physician Dr. Altman then sent the tissue to be tested.

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this,” Teyana said in a clip from the show. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman [Shumpert].”

Despite the scare, Teyana’s biopsy results were clear. After the “complicated procedure,” the Gonna Love Me singer was focused on reuniting with her babies.

“I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them. My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well,” she said in a confessional.

Teyana revealed she doesn’t regret anything with her surgery and. accepts her scars. “I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes physically, mentally, emotionally, it’s crazy. As mommies, we really are super-women.”

