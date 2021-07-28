Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon And StockX To Release Limited Edition ‘Hot Girl Sunset Collection’

Megan Thee Stallion is launching a new makeup collection exclusively for the hotties. The Grammy-award-winning artist has teamed with StockX and Revlon on her new Hot Girl Sunset Collection which will debut via DropX, the platforms’ secondary market site.

“We knew immediately that StockX was the ideal platform to launch this one-of-a-kind collection with Megan Thee Stallion,” Revlon GM Chandra Coleman Harris shared in a statement. “Given the palpable excitement around Megan, we wanted an unexpected launch model to match it. StockX is at the center of culture so the synergies between our brand DNA, her fans, and StockX’s dynamic marketplace aligned perfectly.”

Meg took to Twitter to share her excitement for the new collaboration which serves as her “first ever beauty drop.”

The four-piece collection will feature two Hot Girl Sunset Palettes that will include 10 –high pigment long-wearing matte and shimmer shades, Glamour notes. The set stars colors ranging from gold and violet to smokey rose and earth tones.

Next are the Hot Girl False Lashes which boasts a high-drama volumizing style for thick and luscious lashes. Fans of the artist dubbed “Tina Snow” can also expect THEE GLOSS, a nonstick sheer gloss with a subtle shimmer.

Need a makeup pouch to store all your new goodies? Meg’s got you covered. The line comes equipped with a Hot Girl Sunset collectible nylon pouch that will have you applying your makeup in style.

The limited-edition collection is out now on StockX, but act fast. Only 45 sets will be sold and pricing will start at $40.

This isn’t the first time that Meg has partnered with Revlon. The “Thot S***” rhymer became a global ambassador for the brand back in August of last year.

“To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women,” Thee Stallion said of the big partnership at the time.

