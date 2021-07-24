Megan Thee Stallion Heats Things Up In Miami At Sports Illustrated Swim Edition Launch Party

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is down in Miami heating things up and we’re here for it! The rapper stepped out on Friday night for the Sports Illustrated 2021 swimsuit issue launch party and stole the show, wearing a custom, diamond-encrusted see-through down by Natalia Fedner. Styler by Zerina Akers, Meg’s gown had high splits on each side showing off her toned legs and thighs. She wore her jet-black hair in a high bun with spiked pieces coming out of each side. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, seemingly letting the dress speak for itself.

She posted the look to her IG page with the simple caption, “Miami nights 💦🔥.” Her boyfriend, rapper Pardi, was among the first to comment, summing up what we were all thinking in one word, “DAMNN 🤤.”

Check out the look below!

Meg also posted a few more looks from her big night, this time captioning the photos, “More from last night.”

Last night’s event was in celebration of Meg’s first Sports Illustrated cover – a huge accomplishment for 26-year-old as non-models or athletes rarely make the cover of the swimsuit edition, making her the first female rapper to have the honor. “REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SHIT!!!” she captioned her IG post announcing the cover. “Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit 😭😭 I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!! 😛 #SISwim21

And what we love most about Meg is that she’s all about being comfortable in her own skin. “I have always been comfortable and confident in my own skin,” she told Sports Illustrated. “I have to give props to the strong women who raised me. My family always made me feel really good about myself. I didn’t realize how lucky I was to have grown up in such an environment.”

We absolutely love her confidence!

