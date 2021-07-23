Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Expands Shades Of Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Collection

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you’re heading back to the office 5 days a week, or you’re still working from home, Bobbi Brown’s latests offerings makes it easier than ever to put your best face forward. As we re-emerge from the quarantine lifestyle, and slowly reacclimatize to life behind the mask, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics will keep all eyes on you!

Bobbi Brown unveiled nine new nude shades of their ever-popular Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick collection to simplify a polished, easy-to-apply eye look in just one swipe. Makeup lovers and newbies alike can go from a routine of no makeup to makeup again without a fuss thanks to the tug-free glide of the enhanced formula while you shade, define, smoke up and highlight your eyes for an impactful look that lasts all day.

In a Zoom conference hosted last week (July 13) press and beauty influencers were invited to join Bobbi Brown ambassadors for a live demo on how to “smudge and blend” using only a finger for an effortless smokey eye look. During the presser we learned that the legacy beauty brand is now available in Ulta making it even easier to get your hands on their products. Bobbi Brown also announced the launch of virtual consultations with pro artists to offer one-on-one help on their website.

Among the new shades you’ll find five that are intended to compliment your skin tone as a primer. Bone, Shore, Cashew, Shell and Cinnamon join Vanilla to ensure every glamazon from fair to deep set a solid foundation for the perfect eye look and chance to boost whichever shades they layer on top. Next, define your eye shape by adding shadows to your natural crease for added definition. In this instance, the ambassador built her colors from the lash line up. Which is why she lined with a darker shade to blend upwards before applying the Long-Wear Waterproof Liner to tightline and prep for the Smokey Eye Mascara application. In order to separate your lashes and tie the steps together, be sure to “stamp and wiggle” the mascara brush for the ultimate lift. Simply, pop in a highlight shade to the inner corners of your eye to complete your look and you’ll realize you haven’t used a brush the entire time.