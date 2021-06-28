Cardi B Shares Stunning Family Maternity Photos

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is expecting baby number two with husband Offset and recently shared stunning maternity photos with the Migos rapper.

In case you missed it, Cardi announced her pregnancy during the 2021 BET Awards, Sunday night, when she joined Migos on stage for a performance of ‘Type Sh*t.’

Shortly after hitting the stage in a custom Dolce & Gabbana body suit that revealed her baby bump, the rap superstar took to social media to share shots from her maternity shoot with famed photographers AB+DM.

Cardi seemingly addresses critics in the caption where she wrote, “ We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing.” She continued, “Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗.”

Cardi then shared another gorgeous shot wearing matching head wraps with her daughter Kulture.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny 😩. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will,” she captioned the photo.

Despite negative comments about their marriage, Cardi and Offset seem to be in a healthier state after calling off their divorce in 2020.

Cardi clearly has a lot to celebrate. The ‘Up’ femcee also took home a BET award for her song ‘WAP’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion. However, the very pregnant entertainer didn’t return to the BET stage to accept her award and instead posted a video from backstage saying “she did too much.”

We we’re definitely worried as she dipped it, popped it and dropped in low in D&G.