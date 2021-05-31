Joseline Hernandez Credits Motherhood For Transforming Her Into The Woman She Is Today

D'Shonda Brown is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer, content creator and public speaker. In addition to writing for HelloBeautiful, she serves as the lead writer for America Hates US, contributor for Sad Girls Club and the lead columnist for The Rap Fest. To view her work and listen to her interviews, visit linktr.ee/SignedShonda or follow her Instagram at @SignedShonda

Joseline Hernandez stepped onto the entertainment scene since the third season of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta. After seasons upon seasons as a main cast member in Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Entertainment empire, the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” and superstar LHH alumna has upgraded to the second season of her very own franchise. Introducing Joseline’s Cabaret, a hit series on Zeus Network that follows Joseline as she fulfills her dream of turning dancers, hustlers, and porn stars into a serious and sexy cabaret troupe.

With a beat face, voluminous hair, and a bold red lip, Joseline came onto the ZOOM call ready to slay and not to play. As hyped as she was at the beginning of the conversation, it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t do a quick wellness check on her mental state to make sure that her insides matched the outside. “I feel like my mental health is doing alright. I hope it’s doing okay,” she smiled as she shrugged. “I got some good sleep yesterday, so I’m pumped. I think when you get good sleep, it always makes your mental health better.” That would totally explain her refreshed and energized nature.

As Joseline reflected on her Love and Hip Hop years when she started seven years ago, she agrees that she’s become a stronger, older, and smarter woman. “From those Love & Hip Hop days to now, I’m a different woman,” Joseline admitted. She acknowledges that as humans if we want to strive to be better people, there’s a daily evolution that has to happen. “I’m in a different place. I feel different, I act different. I’ve changed. I’ve grown up a little bit.” She credits her growth to being a mother to her beautiful daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan. Not only has she transformed as a woman who takes accountability for herself, but she is now responsible for the life of her little one.

“It makes you transform into this strong woman where you can do everything. Not only are you taking care of yourself now, [but] you got to take care of the kids and you still have to be who you are as a person,” she said passionately as she gushed about the wonders of motherhood.

In her eyes, having children is a gateway to the ultimate transformation for any woman. “If you’re a good woman and you have a kid, you’re going to become an even better woman. Becoming a mother always transforms a woman.” During her journey as a first-time mother, the “Finger F*ck a Check” rapper didn’t necessarily think that she’s learned too many lessons that she didn’t already know. Striving to be the best you can be is at the top of her list, especially for Bonnie Bella.

Aside from being a mother, her responsibility is also centerstage. In every show that she’s been on, Joseline has been the one to have the limelight unapologetically and never back down from a challenge. On Zeus Network’s Joseline’s Cabaret, we see the Ponce, Puerto Rico native in her prime as a boss babe as a creator, producer, and leader in charge as she whips her new dancers into shape. “It’s my baby and it’s almost like I was pregnant with Joseline’s Cabaret. I birthed Joseline’s Cabaret,” Joseline said proudly. She explained that the show was “in [her] belly” for nearly seven years and was “implanted in [her] womb,” but little do people know Joseline’s Cabaret was an actual show. Moreover, Joseline revealed her plans to take the next season of the series to Las Vegas and stay there for a few years.

For Joseline, it was easy to put her plan into it exactly because she knew exactly what she wanted, when she wanted and how she wanted it. It was the perfect recipe with ingredients of choreography, sex appeal and tough love to put together the best show possible. “I got to be hard on them sometimes to let them know this ain’t what we’re doing. If I want my show to come out the way I want the world to see it, then I got to be hard on the ladies so they could be the best,” Joseline told HelloBeautiful. “When you see the end of the show, that performance was amazing. I think that I did my thing teaching them, showing them and letting them know this is what we need to be doing.”

While everyone only sees what’s on camera, we don’t know the first thing about running a cabaret behind the scenes and certainly not Joseline style. For the “Live Your Best Life” rapper, auditioning nearly 2,000 ladies and narrowing it down to ten was a walk in the park. In fact, she enjoyed the entire process from start to finish. “I like to attack things so when I’m working on a project, I’m constantly attacking it till I do it right,” she notes of her work ethic and professional tactics. What filled her spirit the most was having the cabaret in Atlanta, a full-circle moment, and watching people form a line outside for hours just to watch her hand-curated production.

“Everything I been waiting for is happening. When you see that what you have planned is happening, that’s when you’re on the right direction,” she said. “Because if it’s happening and the people’s there to see it and you see the cameras and lights, camera, action, this is it. This is what it is. There’s nothing else but that.”

As confident as she feels about her abilities as an entrepreneur and businesswoman is as confident as she feels about her outer appearance. When she’s at home chilling with no makeup on, Joseline feels the most beautiful and believes that every woman should embrace her own definition of beauty no matter what the circumstances. “No matter what your outfit is, no matter what your living situation is or your car situation or whatever it is,” she continued, “Even if you’re not at your best, but knowing that you’re going to be in a better place and just pushing yourself to just be a better person daily, it’s what makes us beautiful. That’s all we could do. We can’t be nobody else, but you can be the most beautiful version of yourself.”

Since she was a teen, she’s instilled into herself the importance of being the most beautiful and radiant version of herself at all times. As a full-fledged adult, she cites yoga, specifically hot yoga, as a means to put herself in challenging situations and come out stronger, beautiful, and more empowered. For the women who may not have the Instagram physique or the social media standard of the perfect body, Joseline advises HB readers to exude confidence no matter what their body type.

“Whether you’re a little thicker or if you don’t feel comfortable with your body, there’s a lot of things you could do to take care of your outer look. If you’re a bigger person or a skinnier person, however you feel inside, you can be a dancer,” she encouraged women of all sizes. “You don’t have to be the slimmest person in the world to be a great dancer. If you want to dance, you need to dance. Nowadays, you don’t have to be a certain look because it’s somebody for everybody out there.”

Joseline continued, “It’s a lot of things you can do to help yourself have the best body that you could have. It might take a lot of work, but it’s always worth it ‘cause when you see what you always wanted to see, you become a happier person. You just have to always just be confident, no matter what size you are because you got to be happy with what you got.”

