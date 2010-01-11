What did God say after he created man? “I can do better.”

James Brown sings “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” I’m sorry Mr. Brown, but I would have to disagree with this comical statement. An apology for this erroneous remark should be made. The “Mans World” perspective has one flaw. The female! The mistaken perception that men rule the world is proven false when you introduce the woman into the equation.

What women understand

A mans world is revolved around sex. It’s a proven statistic that men think about sex every seven seconds. Every seven seconds seems to be a lot in one day. A lot of times where a woman goes through a mans mind in this so call proclaimed “Man’s World.”

Women know how essential we are to men. No matter how much of a front these boys put up, they know women rule their world. Women get to rock men’s worlds. 50 reasons why it’s better to be a woman:

1. Taxis stop for us.

2. Women don’t have to worry about catching anything important in their zipper.

3. Free drinks, free dinners, free movies… (you get the point).

4. Men die earlier, so we can get to cash in on the life insurance.

5. We can hug our friends without wondering if she thinks we’re gay.

6. We can hug our friends without wondering if WE’RE gay.

7. Women know who their children are with out having a DNA test.

8. We can be groupies. Male groupies are stalkers.

9. We can cry and get off speeding tickets.

10. A woman cannot be morally destroyed through an obscene comment about lack of her sexual organ.

11. New lipstick gives us a whole new lease on life.

12. It’s possible to live our whole lives without ever taking a group shower.

13. We can congratulate our team-mate without ever touching her butt.

14. If we have a zit we know how to conceal it.

15. We never have to reach down every so often to make sure our privates are still there.

16. It’s cool to be a daddy’s girl. It’s sad to be a mama’s boy.

17. If we’re dumb, some people will find it cute.

18. We have the ability to dress ourselves.

19. We can talk to people of the opposite sex without having pictured them naked.

20. There are times when chocolate really can solve all your problems.

21. We can fully assess a person just by looking at their shoes.

22. When a woman hits a man, he cannot strike back. This is a law, which cannot be ignored.

23. Women are given rings and earrings, pendants and bracelets, gold and diamonds.

24. Higher pain thresholds.

25. A woman can never be blamed if it’s wet on the floor around the toilet bowl.

Listen To James Brown as you scroll through the last 25:

26. If a woman cheats on her spouse everyone will assume its because she was being emotionally neglected.

27. Women can get drunk quicker and cheaper than men.

28. Women don’t think reading the manual is a betrayal of all their species stands for.

29. Men take us n all expense paid trips- all we have to do is sleep with them.

30. Were better manipulators.

31. PMS is a legal defense for murder.

32. We always end up sleeping in the bed when we fight with our other halves-guys get the couch.

33. We don’t always have to think with our genital.

34. Most women actually look good in short shorts- men DON’T.

35. Women who don’t wear underwear are considered sexy and wild, when men do it, its rather disgusting.

36. The remote control is not an extension of ourselves.

37. We get candy, flowers, and jewelry all the time because men **** up so often.

38. We lie better.

39. Nature has bestowed multiple orgasms on women and not men.

40. Women get to sit down.

41. Women look better naked.

42. We can have a hidden agenda.

43. We have enough sense to realize that the easiest way to get out of being lost is to ask for directions.

44. We have the ability to dress ourselves.

45. Women know the truth about whether size matters…

46. If a woman cries, she’s sensitive; if a man cries, he’s a wimp.

47. Women know exactly what buttons to push to get exactly what they want.

48. If women get pissed we don’t destroy property or hurt people, we just take it out on the world in general because we can.

49. We can make comments of how silly men are in their presence, because they aren’t listening anyway!

50. We wreak sex appeal.