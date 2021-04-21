Beyoncé and Lorraine Schwartz Award Three Scholarships to Increase Diversity in the Jewelry Industry

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé wants to see more diversity in the jewelry industry so she and Lorraine Schwartz teamed up to award three scholarships for a young Black student to study at the Gemology Institute of America (GIA) with tuition and expenses paid in full, for a total of more than $20,000 each.

The intense application process came to an end on April 19 when the winners were notified that they were selected for the scholarship during a Zoom call. Oprah Daily participated in the process by watching it all unfold virtually.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are so excited about the scholarship that they decided to personally fund a third scholarship for 35-year-old Kulla Jatani, a refugee from Nairobi who relocated to Seattle, Washington with her family when she was 6 years old. At the age of 12, she started making her own jewelry as a hobby.

“I was impressed with their passion and the knowledge of gems that so many applicants displayed,” Beyoncé said of all three winners in a statement. “I am praying that this is just the beginning of opening more doors to diversity and raw inspiration in the jewelry industry.”

Audriana Osborne, a 24-year-old from Montgomery, Alabama, is excited to receive her 3rd degree at GIA – she currently has a Bachelor’s from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and a law degree from Howard University. “Growing up in Montgomery, I saw lots of Black professionals in different creative industries. I would love to contribute to be a part of that representation. I feel so blessed and honored to have this responsibility…to carry on the torch, so that maybe other Black people will be looking at this scholarship and think ‘Hey, maybe I can do that!'” she exclaimed.

