Danielle Kwateng Is Named The New Executive Editor For Teen Vogue

Congratulations are in order to former HB writer Danielle Kwateng. The talented journalist was just named the new Executive Editor for Teen Vogue. The opportunity presented itself after the former editor-in-chief, Alexi McCammond, resigned because her racially insensitive tweets resurfaced.

“I’m so excited for the future of Teen Vogue. Our diverse and brilliant staff of editors and writers plan to continue amplifying the voices of the unheard, telling stories that normally go untold, and providing resources for teens looking to make a tangible impact in their communities,” Kwateng wrote in an introduction letter. “But we also plan to evolve with our readers, because we can’t be the young person’s guide to saving the world without you.”

The Howard graduate is ready for the new professional chapter in her life. “I could only dream of stepping into this role. I am honored to be able to work with a team that is committed to serving you — young, activated people with something to say,” she wrote.

Over recent years, diversity and inclusion has been pushed into the forefront. With racially insensitive “snafus” occurring in major corporations, and Black people being murdered by police at an alarming rate, there’s been a push to see more Black and Brown faces in executive positions. Brands began to remove age-old racial imagery, alter their messaging to become inclusive, and promote employees to reflect diversity.

I couldn’t think of a better person than Danielle Kwateng to replace Alexi McCammond. Not only is Kwateng well-versed and talented, she also represents a generation of hard working women of color who go the extra mile to advocate for equality.

