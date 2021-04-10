Celeb Stylist SuperDope Q Adds Vibrancy To Black Hair With “HAIR DOPE”

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Stylist, artist, and entrepreneur, Quinton Maurice, is gearing up to share his hair coloring secrets with the world through his new line, “Hair Dope.” Known for his vibrant, rainbow hair colors, appearances on VH1’s Black Ink Crew, and styling work with Keke Palmer, Mulatto, and the Migos to name a few, Maurice a.k.a SuperDope Q is launching “Hair Dope” on April 15th with an exclusive press conference set to be moderated by the host of “The FanVestor Report”, Jezlan Moyet.

The new hair color line will feature a variety of SuperDope Q’s go-to hair colors including pink, green, and grey, all coming in semi-permanent hair dye and hair wax. The line will also feature a pre-shampoo and a hair brightener to make your hair coloring sessions complete.

“As a stylist, I know hair can be the accessory that makes any outfit over the top. I want to encourage people to be one of a kind, unique, Dope,” SuperDope Q said in a statement. “Hair Dope is meant to do just that. It gives people the freedom to experiment and push their look to the next level.”

SuperDope Q took to Instagram recently to share the news of his exciting product launch with his fans, posting a photo of the line that showed off its variety of colors. “INTRODUCING: #HAIRDOPE 💦🔥,” he captioned the photo. “I’ve been working all 2020 to create a brand that mergers MY PASSION for beauty and fashion. Authentic to ME and the PEOPLE AROUND ME!”

He also shared a quick video of the line, expressing his excitement for finally joining the beauty industry after working so hard to get the line off the ground in 2020. “I Have Been Working On #HairDope For Almost A Year,” he captioned the video. “I’m in tears typing This Sh-t!”

“Hair Dope” will also soon be available on FanVestor, a platform allowing fans to invest in products and businesses related to celebs and talent brands. As part of the FanVestor partnership, fans are also invited to participate in the upcoming press conference where they can learn more about the lne and SuperDope Q’s vision as an entrepreneur.

For more, visit FanVestor’s IG here.

Don’t miss…

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You REDy For Monica Brown’s New Hair Color? [POLL]

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Anika Noni Rose’s New Hair Color?

Also On HelloBeautiful: