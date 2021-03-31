Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength

Today, HelloBeautiful celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility. The annual celebration is held to uplift members of the Trans and Non-binary community around the world. Although we’ve sparked an open conversation around trans and non-binary lives, there is so much more work that needs to be done.

Posted to Maxine’s Instagram page she wrote, “had such a fantastic conversation with @dominiquet.a.r.jackson in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility. Dominique said it best, “it’s not just about our right to exist, it’s also about the right to thrive.” It’s truly special to me to have the opportunity to speak to a compatriot in a space like this 🇹🇹. She left us with nuggets about being your own authentic self and standing firm in your power – whether you are Black, Trans, a woman, an immigrant – and using it as an asset. #TransgenderDayofVisibility”

During their in-depth and informative chat, Dominque discussed some alarming statistics.

54% of trans people are subject to intimate partner violence.

47% of trans people are sexually assaulted.

22% of trans people do not have health coverage (32% if you’re looking at trans people of color)

It’s no secret that the Trans community is under attack because of the lack of acceptance and understanding of their lifestyles. Living in your truth is vital to surviving in this world. When people are overly invested in the lifestyle choices of others, it hinders a person’s ability to live authentically. This is why the LGBTQ+ community needs allies who will educate the masses in their moment of need.