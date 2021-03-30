TRIED IT: Pat McGrath’s LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick Packs The Perfect Pop Of Color!

Maui Bigelow’s mission is pretty simple – to create a path for bold, beautiful women to shine, grow, and glow in both personal and professional brilliance. The curator of PHAT Girl Fresh, a digital platform that blends feminism with social, fashion, and beauty culture, Maui is known for bringing progressive, authentic conversations with a southern charm only she can provide. A rising public figure, she draws hundreds of thousands of yearly readers through her experiences in healing and personal transformations, social change work, and Plus style and beauty.

Pat McGrath is #blackgirlmagic at its finest with publications like: Vogue, Instyle, and Allure all recognizing her as the most influential makeup artist in the world. McGrath became the first makeup artist in the world to become a Dame of the British Empire when Queen Elizabeth II bestowed her with royal honor in the her annual honors list. In addition to her fame as a makeup artist, Pat McGrath’s brand is worth over $1 billion. Pat McGrath is muva.

I am not ashamed to say I have a lipstick obsession. I have hundreds of tubes by brands as high-end as Gucci to as low-end as Wet N’ Wild. So when one of my favorite beauty bosses drops lipstick, it’s a must that I grab a tube or four. Pat McGrath Labs recently added 6 more colors to the LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipsticks collection.

The LiquiLust Lippies are long-wear liquid lipsticks with a matte finish and they are smudge and budge-proof. Another plus is that the lippies offer a true matte finish that did not leave my lips looking and feeling dry and cracked. While I love matte lippies, I want my lips to get the appropriate amount of moisture so that they will be kissable at all times.

I purchased four of the new colors; Spellbound, Flesh 3, Wild Orchid, and Elson 4 and I am pleased with each of the colors. All the colors applied smoothly with full coverage. I like the LiquiLust a lot better than I do the brand’s Mattetrance Matte Lipstick because they don’t bleed or transfer easily.

Now I don’t know if they are budget-friendly to all but for me, someone who has purchased lipsticks for several times the amount, I think $30 isn’t bad at all. However, I cant count and distribute your coins. What I can tell you is these lippies are definitely worth 30 bucks.

