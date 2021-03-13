Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New Faces Of Neutrogena!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Things are looking up for the R&B duo, Chloe x Halle. With their new video and the vinyl release of their debut album “Ungodly Hour,” and Halle’s big-screen debut with Disney on the horizon, the sisters are definitely winning in 2021. And to top it off, they have announced their latest venture as the new faces of Neutrogena!

They took their joint Instagram account on Wednesday to announce the news, writing, “SURPRISE! we are so excited to announce that we are the new faces of @Neutrogena! finding the perfect skincare routine is not easy, but with Neutrogena, we glow from the inside and out. we are so happy to be a part of such a beautiful family, and we are even more excited to share this journey with you all!”

Their announcement post was nothing short of perfect, featuring the sister duo being their usual beautiful and radiant selves as they primped in the mirror and showed off their glowing skin. “Wouldn’t it wild if we were the new faces of Neutrogena?” Halle asked her sister in the Instagram video. The video then cuts to show the sisters on set shooting as the next faces of the brand, to where Chloe responded, “Yup, that would be wild.” Check out the video below.

The “Ungodly Hour” singers also shared a Q&A on Twitter with fans in celebration of their new brand ambassador partnership, a deal that they described as “a dream come true.”

In the three-minute clip, the sisters answered questions that are mostly asked by their fans such as “what’s their favorite type of cuisine”, “what’s the one item on their bucket list”, and “what do they have most in common” to which Chloe responded excitedly, “Our faces!”

They also talked about the essentials they have in their skincare routine where Halle revealed that she uses the Neutrogena stubborn acne treatment to keep her skin radiant and glowing. “This always helps me get it clean, get it fresh, and get it right. This is the one,” Halle explained.

When asked how has their skin has improved over the years, Halle really opened up about her skincare journey, sharing how her skin has been through it over the past few years while the girls were on tour. “We were on tour for three or four years, back-to-back almost,” Halle said, “And my skin would really just be like, ‘Girl, what are you doing? Where are you?’ So I really kind of got on a rhythm of taking care of my skin and knowing what works for me.” She continued explaining how she tends to get stubborn acne when she’s traveling a lot but with Neutrogena, she’s able to keep her oily skin intact!

Check out the adorable Q&A below!

Neutrogena is available for purchase on the brand’s website here.

Chloe x Halle Take On Futuristic Fashion In ‘Ungodly Hour’ Video

Chloe X Halle Were Forced To Wear Bad Wigs That Hid Their Natural Hair

Also On HelloBeautiful: