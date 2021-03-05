Cardi B Announces Limited Edition Fashion Doll With Doll Brand, Real Women Are

Award-winning rapper Cardi B has taken on many roles during the course of her career. From rapping and acting, to fashion designing and motherhood, the Bronx-maven has a lengthy resume. Now, you can add doll creator. The musican just announced that she will be releasing her first limited-edition fashion doll in partnership with Real Women Are, a new diverse and inclusive doll brand.

The doll was designed to recreate Cardi’s confident, outspoken, and strong spirit. Real Women Are, a doll brand inspired by influential and impactful women of color, celebrates the power of authenticity and diversity. Together, they developed a limited-edition, Cardi B-inspired Real Women Are doll. It will be available via an exclusive waitlist as of March 5th, at www.realwomenare.com for only 72 hours. Fans and collectors who have reserved the doll will be guaranteed a doll for purchase in July ‘21.