SZA Teams Up With The Slow Factory To Create A Sustainable Clothing Line

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Through SZA’s Instagram page, we’re given a brief glimpse into the singer’s lifestyle. We know she loves to travel, she’s into sound baths and singing bowls, she has a very strict diet due to an overwhelming amount of allergies, and she believes in sustainable fashion.

There is no surprise that SZA’s holistic lifestyle would lead her to eventually collaborate with the Slow Factory environmental foundation to create sustainable clothing and merchandise launching in the Spring of 2021.

“I’m actually partnering with Céline from Slow Factory on getting it to be perfectly sustainable,” SZA said in an interview with POPSUGAR. “We created our own fabric based off quilted pieces of landfill fabric in different colorways. We’re just trying to make sh*t that I really want to wear, but also in a way that doesn’t f*ck up our carbon footprint or my karma, and that’s really difficult. Merch is gonna go up in the next week or so! I’m about to go through a huge cleaning in my house for the merch that we’re using coming up. It’s all literally made from recycled clothing, clothing that was already thrown away and headed to the landfill, not even clothing that was slated to be purchased again. We repurposed that.”

SZA and the Slow Factory have been flushing out ideas since 2018. They’ve teased items on @ctrlfishingco, the Instagram page for the joint venture. If you’re someone who is interested in fashion that’ll save the environment, then this collaboration is one you’ll want to pay attention to. What do you think? Are you here for SZA’s new sustainable fashion line?

DON’T MISS…

SZA Keeps Her Toned Physique By Doing Yoga

SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up HAWT #BlackGirlMagic On Rolling Stone Cover

Happy Birthday, SZA! This Is How She’s Glowed Up Over The Years

Also On HelloBeautiful: