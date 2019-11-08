Happy Birthday, SZA! This Is How She’s Glowed Up Over The Years

SZA happens to be one of those awkward beauties that probably doesn’t know just how beautiful she truly is. Her features are beyond this world and her voice seriously rivals her looks. She’s one of those musicians that makes great music, stays out of the media, and slays the red carpet.

SZA has a quirky style that works for her but when she’s ready to hit the red carpet and show out, she does just that. Typically you’ll see her in baggy pants and sneakers. Every now and then she will switch it up and show some skin. Lately, the songbird has been going out more and wearing a lot less! Regardless of what she puts on, she manages to be the talk of the night.

Today, the soulful singer is celebrating 29 years of life. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at SZA’s glow up over the years.