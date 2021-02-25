K. Michelle Blasts Body Shamers Who Joked About Her Misshapen Posterior: ‘I’m Just Happy To Be Alive’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

K. Michelle has been an open book when it comes to her reconstructive surgery journey after going under the knife to remove silicone from her body. The musician turned reality TV star underwent 16 surgeries and “almost died” from the procedures in an attempt to get to a more healthy state, which included a smaller bottom.

She recently appeared on IG Live where fans noticed loose skin where her buttocks meets her thighs that left fans leaving disparaging comments in the comments section. K took to Twitter to remind her fans (and haters) that her buxom booty is still a work in progress and she will soon undergo skin removal surgery. Either way, she’s not ashamed of her flaws, because she’s come a mighty long way.

“so the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain. I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps,” she wrote on Twitter.

The All Monsters Are Human singer went on to say how happy she is with a “faja and extra fat.” and uses her platform to document her healing process and encourage any other women who may be going through similar health issues.

I got on live yesterday and didn’t care that I wasn’t perfect, I knew I had excessive fat left over but I said FUCK it i’m not going to hide nothing in my house. I don’t think people truly understand i’m just happy to be alive. I’ve come so far with this and i’m proud of myself — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

We haven’t heard much from K. Michelle after she took a step back from the spotlight to focus on her health and well-being. When a fan asked why she isn’t on this season of Love & Hip Hop, she responded, “Chile now you know I wasn’t going on there that’s way to much for me at this point in life.”

We hear that. We hope K. Michelle doesn’t let the negative comments get to her.

