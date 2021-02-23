Savage X Fenty Breaks Barriers With Their First Little Person Ambassador

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

Another day, another Rihanna headline. If our good Pisces sis isn’t making the news for turning Savage X Fenty into a billion dollar company, she’s breaking barriers by taking inclusivity to another level.

DC-based influencer Tamera McLaughlin announced on her Instagram page that she is the first Savage X Fenty little person ambassador. A win for both Tamera and Rihanna.

When Rihanna first introduced her lingerie brand, diversity and inclusion, along with sexiness and comfort, was most important. During her initial show, she used models of all shades, shapes, and sizes. Much like her makeup brand, the serial entrepreneur wants to make sure she is able to represent everyone. As a matter of fact, last year she introduced men’s undergarments to her brand and included a host of men in diverse sizes to be part of her annual fashion show.

Rihanna might be onto something. Her love for inclusivity may be a direct correlation to her becoming a billion dollar business. Earlier this month it was announced that the fashion mogul will put her Fenty X LVMH collaboration on hold as they refocus on both her lingerie and beauty brands. Rihanna also has plans of extending Savage X Fenty to include activewear.

With the success of her businesses, it doesn’t seem like Rihanna will be releasing music anytime soon. At this point fans have stopped asking! The star is clearly building an empire and music just might be another part of her legacy.

