Megan Thee Stallion Starts Virtual ‘Hottie Bootcamp’ To Inspire Fans To Invest In A Healthier Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion is the epitome of body positivity. From showing off her toned figure in music videos like “WAP” and “Body” to bearing it all on the stage and the ‘Gram, Meg’s confidence is contagious, inspiring us to all feel comfortable in our own skin.

Although she looks fabulous as is, the Houston rapper admits that she hasn’t been as disciplined when it comes to healthy eating as she should be, especially with all the craziness going on in the world. “For some reason, the refrigerator has been calling my name more than usual,” she told her IG followers in a recent video. “I like to snack and I like to eat whatever I want to eat. And I just feel like lately, the things that I’ve been eating have been not so good for my body.” I mean… who else can relate?

To combat this, Meg has committed to a healthy eating journey and has promised to share that journey with her fellow hotties who she believes will hold her accountable every step of the way. She’s recently launched the virtual “Hottie Bootcamp” via Instagram where she shares a series of daily videos talking about her experience along the way. “This journey is not necessarily about me losing weight,” she explained in the first “Hottie Bootcamp” IG video posted on January 16. “This is about me just getting healthier in general and me seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible.”

After a massive cheat day where she ate all of her favorite fried foods for the last time, she decided to clean out her fridge and get rid of all the unhealthy food in her house. In an IGTV video she titled, “Throwing Out Thee Junk Food,” she went through her kitchen and begrudgingly tossed all of the food that would disrupt her journey to healthy living. She joked, “I don’t really feel like I should throw out the kettle chips because like… what the chips did to me?!” Although she laughed the entire time (possibly to keep from crying), she remained committed to her journey and promised to donate the untouched food that she no longer needed.

In the third video of the series, she showed us her first workout with her trainer, Tim. They started with a trip to the grocery store, keeping up with their commitment to keep fresh food in the house at all times. From there, they had fresh smoothies and then headed to tackle their outdoor workout. “So this is my trainer TIM🤘🏽,” Meg captioned the workout video. “Sometimes he makes up words and really likes to create workouts that specifically put ME in pain💁🏽‍♀️ Today was really to get me back into the groove of our work outs. Comment what you would like to see more of during #HOTTIEBOOTCAMP.”

In the fourth and most recent video, Meg took us behind the scenes of the second day of her #HOTTIEBOOTCAMP journey. After a healthy breakfast, Meg and her trainer took it outside where she tried her hand at a high-intensity boxing workout. After the workout, she showed fans how she makes a healthy snack that she’s actually excited about eating saying, “that’s like such an important thing about eating healthy: wanting to be excited to eat healthy food.”

It looks like Meg will be sharing her journey with us daily and although she looks snatched already, we can’t wait to see her results!

