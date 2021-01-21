Michelle Obama’s Hairstylist Shares How To Recreate Her Inauguration Curls

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Michelle Obama’s hair became a trending topic, yesterday, with fans around the world adoring her luscious locks. The Obamas attending the 46th inauguration ceremony and all eyes were on the former POTUS and FLOTUS as they waltzed out the white house holding hands. We were instantly drawn to Michelle’s burgundy Sergio Hudson ensemble and curls that bounced with each step.

Michelle’s longtime hairstylist Yene Damtew took to Twitter to confirm she was the beautician behind the former first lady’s side-part and swoop. According to Damtew, she knew instantly what style to give Michelle when she saw her wardrobe for the day.

“when I saw the clothing and coat Meredith Koop had picked out I knew the hairstyle had to complete the entire look,” she told TheShadeRoom. Taking into account the weather, Damtew knew she needed to tie together the whole look. “I wanted to create a sleek look that would turn heads, but I also wanted a style that would sustain for several hours without me by her side for a quick touch up,” she added.

She chose big curls, which she says is easy to touch-up through the day and “hold very well.” Damtew went on to reveal the products she used to style Michelle’s hair, which included Amika Headstrong hair spray and Mizani 25 Miracle Leave-in.

She also gave her followers a tutorial on how to recreate Michelle’s look using a flat iron. She later recommended a 1.25″ flat-iron for fans to DIY their own curls from Hot Tools.

As expected, and rightfully deserved, Damtew’s salon Aesthetics.Salon ⁣has received an abundance of appointment requests. While giving thanks, Damtew asked for everyone to be patient as she sifts through it all! We love to see it.

