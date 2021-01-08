Cardi B Gives Superhero Vibes In Her Latest Social Media Pic

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

The pandemic hasn’t stopped Cardi B from hitting the gram with her over-the-top looks. Styled by Kollin Carter, the award-winning rapper showed out in a custom outfit designed by Rey Ortiz.

The brown mock-neck leather top connects to a hot pink bikini bottom. Cardi partnered the look with matching brown and pink leather pants. She completed the ensemble with a brown and pink Louis Vuitton bag and pink Balenciaga Heeled Toe boots.

The designer gave us a close up of his custom designs via his Instagram page.

Cardi B is not one to shy away from abstract, avant garde, over-the-top looks. As a matter of fact, she’s attracted to executing the vision even if no one else sees it. This specific pink and brown number was met with mixed reviews. Die hard Bardi fans thought she slayed this look, while others were left scratching their heads.

Fans compared her to Pokemon character Mewtwo.

Others joked that she looked like a Keyblade Master, a reference to characters from the Kingdom Hearts series.

Looking like a key blade master https://t.co/63D8OX2c5g — Divine Visionary (@Champagnedummy) January 8, 2021

Some joked that she looked like a sexy Power Ranger.

Cardi has given us some of the best style moments since she’s stepped on the scene. As a fan of most of her outfits, I won’t be so quick to add this to my list of favorites. The beautiful thing about fashion is that it doesn’t have to make sense to everyone. Her entire look from head to toe is completely out of my tax bracket so I’ll keep my judgement to a minimum. What I did love about this look was her hair and makeup. Her shoulder-length brown hair frames her face in a way that highlights her beautiful features. What do you think? Are you lovin’ Cardi B’s ensemble by Rey Ortiz?

