Regina King Gives Classic Beauty Vibes On The February Cover Of In Style Magazine

Classic beauty Regina King looked radiant on cover of In Style magazine’s February issue. The actress, director, producer, and philanthropist gave timeless vibes in an orange Versace dress. Styled by Wayman and Micah, the collective pulled together beautiful garments that told a story of grace and elegance.

Although the fashion for this shoot is memorable, the actual article holds all of the gems. Through King’s interview, we are given a deeper insight to who she is as a person. The last few years have been major for her. Unfortunately she’s had to share all of her accolades with the pandemic, the election, and the loss of Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman. “What I’m doing to get through it is just being honest about that. I’m having moments when I feel like it is really hard to be optimistic, so I’m sharing that with friends and family. I have those women who help prop me up when I’m feeling like, ‘I don’t know about you guys, but I think this is Armageddon. I don’t know how to get through this,'” she told In Style.

Recognizing the power of her career, King is using her voice to advocate for women. It is widely known that women in Hollywood don’t make half as much as their male counterparts. Women are also overlooked for a variety of jobs in the entertainment industry. King wants to change that. “I am going to use my platform to say right now that in the next two years, everything that I produce — and I am making a vow, and it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s 50 percent women,” she said.

From her Poetic Justice days, to receiving 4 Primetime Emmy Awards – the most any Black actress has received – Regina King is an inspiration. She’s showed how a career glow up is supposed to look.

