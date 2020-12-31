Slay New Year’s Eve With This Ultra Fabulous Makeup Tutorial

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

In the eloquent and always appropriate words of Lil Wayne, “this a celebration b*tches.” We are knocking on 2021’s door and that, my friend, is an accomplishment in its own right. Tonight, as we count down to the New Year, we do it in full makeup (and maybe even fabulous ensemble if you’re feeling like celebrating in the house or in an intimate setting).

As always, we are here to provide you with the ultimate glam look to spruce up your NYE even if it ends in a really great picture for social media. Celebrity MUA Anika Stewart is giving us the deets on this look and breaking it down step-by-step.

Every flawless face starts with a freshly washed, moisturized and treated face. Since we’re getting really fancy, you’ll need a dark blue eyeshadow to recreate this look. Coat your lid and waterline (lower lid) with the sparkly shadow. Spray your brush with MAC setting spray ($29.99) before applying the lighter iridescent blue over your first layer of shadow. Then dab on some more to lock in the pigment! Add tons of mascara to make your lashes pop in this fun look.

Pro Tip: Perfect your lids before applying foundation

Apply an even layer of foundation using your favorite makeup brush or sponge. Apply a brightening concealer under your eye and all around the center of your face using your choice of applicator. Apply a brightening concealer under your eye and all around the center of your face using your choice of applicator (Try L.A. Girl HB Pro Concealer $4.99). Use your fingers to apply foundation to the edge of your concealer to help blend.

Tend to your brows. Bake your highlight and contour using a translucent powder (Mented Cosmetics $25). While your foundation is setting, fill in your eyebrows using a pencil or pot (Anastasia Beverly Hills ($21).

Finish with your favorite lippie.

