5 Nail Polishes You Need To Complete Your Holiday Look

While you’re sifting through your closet for the perfect holiday ensemble, you may be leaving one important item out the equation— your nails. And a stylish manicure works as an accent to elevate your style.

It’s easy to think that a classic glitter shade or a nude polish is all you need to flaunt a stylish set of nails, but we think that your collection deserves an upgrade. And Pear Nova’s winter/holiday collection is coming in clutch with shades that add glitz and glamour to your look.

The line, which also made Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list, consists of six lacquers and gels: Kissu Miss You (a bright red creme), Thick Dip & What Not (a Sheer blue Shimmer shade shifter), Night in Shining Armor (silver holographic glitter), B Positive (a gel lacquer in garnet with gold shimmer), Clear Your Space (a cobalt lacquer with royal blue shimmer) and After Party (a charcoal lacquer with holographic shimmer).

Staying true to the brand’s aesthetic, each shade is cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and 10-free with no formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, toluene, dibutyl phthalate DBP, or other harmful ingredients for safe salon or at-home use.

Shop Now

If you’re in the shopping mood for a holiday-inspired nail polish collection, we have all the tea on the must-have essentials. Grab your credit card and browse through our list of holiday nail polish shades to add to your arsenal.

Essie Gold Gilding

If you love to flaunt metallics, the Essie Gold Gilding Nail Polish ($11.50,Essie.com) will come in clutch. This pink, bronze-gold shade features tiny bits of glitter that gives you a natural look with a shiny touch.

Shop Now

Smith and Cult Darjeeling Darling

Leave the girl green with envy this holiday season with the Smith and Cult Darjeeling Darling Nail Polish ($18.00, Dermstore.com). This emerald green polish is super-pigmented with a shiny finish.

Shop Now

Deborah Lippman Lady Is a Tramp

If you can’t get enough of a red polish, the Deborah Lippman Lady Is a Tramp Nail Polish ($18.00, Netaporter.com) will meet your standards. This cool-toned creamy red shade gives your nails a smooth, opaque finish.

Shop Now

Jinsoon Cachet

Light shimmery shades are always a good pick and the Jin Soon Cachet Nail Polish ($18.00, Jinsoon.com) is no exception. This sublet gold shade adds a subtle amount of shimmer that can make any nail look pop.

Shop Now

DON’T MISS:

Can Nail Polish For Men Ever Be Normalized?

TRIED IT: Pear Nova Launches A 10-Free Gel Nail Polish And This Is Why You Need To Buy It Now

Manicures For All: Muslims Can Finally Wear Nail Polish With This Formula

Also On HelloBeautiful: