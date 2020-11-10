Cardi B Channels Her Inner Goddess As She Prepares To Launch Her First Reebok Sneaker Collection

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Today, only two days after Cardi B teased her Reebok x Cardi B press mailer on Instagram, the shoe company officially announced the collaboration in a press release, calling it their “first-ever footwear collection with the ever-iconic Cardi B.”

The collection, which officially drops on November 13, will inspire women to remain unapologetically true to themselves while encouraging self-expression, and what better way to celebrate the new collaboration than with a cover shoot with Footwear News that shows Cardi doing just that.

While holding onto her new Reebok sneaker, the rapper pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga in her Footwear News cover photo, maneuvering her arms into eight different positions in order to get the perfect shot. Dressed in a red puffy gown, she cradles the red version of her sneaker in her arms while giving us the perfect look away shot.

Cardi posted the cover to her Instagram page with the caption, “loving all over my @footwearnews cover,” to which she was met with fire and heart emojis from adoring fans and followers who also love the cover and are looking forward to the official release of the footwear collection in just a few days.

Fans will be excited to know that Cardi B played a major role in the design process for her collection, taking inspiration from some of her most iconic fashion moments and Reebok’s legendary heritage to curate a look that only she could imagine. She’s recreated the Club C silhouette as the collection’s headline shoe and developed the all-new Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double which embodies the styles of both Reebok and Cardi as they change the game when it comes to sneaker design.

The new collection features sneakers that come in three different colors including white, black and red and are available in both women’s and kids’ sizes. The best part? The collection is affordable, which Cardi says is important to her and her fans. “Affordability is No. 1. I know where [my fans] stand,” she told Footwear News.

“I wanted to make something so affordable so that they could have a piece of me. I always make sure it’s affordable even when it comes to my OnlyFans, my merch. I always say to keep in mind the price. These are my fans, I don’t want to be taxing my fans.”

For more on Reebok and Cardi B’s new collection, visit: www.reebok.com/us/cardi_b.

