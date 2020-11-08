Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation In A Sharp Suffragette White Power Suit

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Now that I’ve stopped crying and the tears have dried on my cheeks, I can take a moment to reflect on this historic day. A day when America watched the first Black woman Vice President-elect grace the stage in her running-mate’s hometown of Delaware looking sharp (as my mom would say) in a suffragette white-colored power suit and champagne blouse with a bow. Harris’ sartorial attire is a nod to the 100th year anniversary of the woman’s suffrage movement and 19th amendment, which granted (white) women the right to vote. (Black women didn’t get the right to vote until 1965). Power suits and pearls have become Harris’ signature choice of dress and her power just grew exponentially.

After turning Georgia blue and earning Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes, Harris and president-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation, Saturday night, following their arduous campaign trail. The final election days tested all our patience, but it feels so triumphant to know America is headed in a different direction under new leadership. Leadership that values character, family and truth.

Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

As if the moment couldn’t get Blacker, Harris walked out to Mary J. Blige’s “Work That.” The Howard University alum and proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. thanked her late mother, an Indian American biomedical scientist, who instilled in her core values founded on ambition.

“I am thinking about her, and about the generations of women — Black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women — who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight,” Harris said. “I stand on their shoulders,” she Proudly stated.

Like myself, so many mothers looked at their daughters when Harris won, and recited the words, “anything is possible.” A sentiment Harris shared in her speech.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Both Biden and Harris used their speeches to promote unity and healing while giving the Black community our flowers for our unwavering support. Onlookers shed tears and waved their arms in the air while springing from their feet to celebrate the historic evening.

Biden and Harris gazed into the dark sky to watch their names light up in fireworks, putting an exclamation point on their historic win.

