Tamron Hall Brings The Glam To Halloween With Diana Ross Costumes!

It’s only October 30th but I think Tamron Hall just won Halloween!

On today’s special Halloween episode of Tamron’s talk show, ‘The Tamron Hall Show’, the show host stunned her virtual audience with a tribute to none other than the legendary Diana Ross. Wearing three different costumes inspired by iconic looks from the award winning singer’s career, Tamron was in full character throughout the entire show and even took on the mannerisms, hair style, poses and voice of Ms. Ross, making us feel as if we were watching Diana herself!

Tamron’s first look was inspired by the famous “Live In Central Park” concert in 1983 where Diana wore an orange sequined bodysuit which immediately became one of her most memorable looks.

Her next look, also from the famous “Live In Central Park” concert, was the beautiful white sequined gown with plush sleeves and slicked back hair. Diana looked like an angel when she first wore this look and Tamron carried the torch in the most angelic way, which we’re sure made Diana proud.

To top off the day of surprises and the Diana Ross takeover, Tamron took us back to 1964 and performed one of the The Supremes biggest hits, “Baby Love”, in a fun black and white video that she aired on the show and also posted to her social media.

If we didn’t know any better we’d swear we’re watching a throwback video of Diana Ross and The Supremes!

The final surprise of the day was when Tamron spoke with Mary Wilson, another member of The Supremes, who wore one of her original gowns from her years alongside Diana during the interview! Mary praised Tamron’s tribute to the girl group and teased her about learning the words to the song, joking about how she sometimes also forgets the lyrics. “You know what, I still mess up some of those lyrics when I sing them nowadays so don’t even worry about it,” Mary told Tamron. “In fact, the fans out there in the audience know more of the lyrics than I do!”

Even though Halloween is looking a little different this year, I love that Tamron still found a way to get into full character and make it fun!

