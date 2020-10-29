5 Must-Have Items From The adidas x IVY PARK Drop

The countdown is on for the “Drip 2” drop of Beyonce’s adidas X IVY PARK collection and if you’re like us, you already have several Ivy Park items in your cart on Adidas.com. You’re a loyal Beyhiver, so you’ve already set-up your “quick pay” account in an extra effort to score the sought-after pieces and you’re patiently waiting to hit “purchase” on the site.

Since there’s so many pieces to choose from and depending on your budget you may have to put a few things back, so we’re here to help you narrow it down.

Here’s 5 items we have our eye on as a must-have fall fashion accessory.

Long Sleeve Crew Neck Shirt & 3-Stripe Joggers

There’s no getting around it, you need the whole set. This gender-neutral green tint jogger and crew neck pairing is the perfect combination of style, swag and comfortability. Dress down while making a fashion statement with this eye-popping color and Ivy Park insignia. The full suit will cost you $170, but you can purchase the crew neck ($85) and jogger pant ($85) separately.

Cargo Pant

These tan colored cargos are serving us athleisure realness. The nylon patching on the pockets takes these soft French terry cloth pants to the next level. Paired with a simple white tee and cargo hat (see below), we plan on rocking these bad boys everywhere from the grocery to drinks and links. ($95)

Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are all the rage this season and this one tops our list of fall must-haves! The adidas x IVY PARK bucket hat ($40) is reversible providing two great looks for the price one one. Rock it on the tan side or flip it inside out for a green tint that will match your crew neck and joggers set. It also comes in a dark green tint.

Knit Catsuit

Beyonce always knows how to combine sexy and sporty to bring forth a scintillating piece that will make everyday errands a fashion moment. The knit jumpsuit ($140) can become an all-purpose look by rocking the matching long sleeve hoodie; or take it up several notches by adding the matching organza coat.

Super Sleek 72 Shoes

And now you need the perfect sneaker to go with everything above. The Ivy Park Supersleek 72 shoe ($120), which is a Beyonce take on the classic Samba style, comes in white with the signature adidas stripes in black with a transparent platform outsole. According to the adidas site, “The innovative lacing system wraps around the heel and allows you to clip the shoes to your gym bag.” Way cool.

So get your “shopping list” ready and good luck!

