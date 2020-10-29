Jackie Aina’s FORVR MOOD Candles Have The Perfect Scent For Your Mood

After a few months since making the leap into the lifestyle space, Jackie Aina’s FORVR MOOD brand has proven to be a success. Everything the beauty boss touches literally turns to gold. And with Jackie’s first collection of candles getting the stamp of approval from Black Twitter and beauty aficionados, it’s only right that she continues with the momentum.

FORVR MOOD is slated to reveal their second collection of candles. While Jackie has been teasing fans over the last couple of days with photos and descriptions of the new scents to come, the girls are ready to hand over their coins.

According to the FORVR MOOD IG page, fans can look forward to four new candles from the SEND MOODS candle collection. With cheeky names like “We Not Linkin,” “Skinny Dipping,” and “Hey Big Head,” there’s a scent for every mood. While the fourth candle moniker is unknown, we’re sure we’ll find out the last piece of the SEND MOODS collection puzzle pretty soon.

Of course, you can expect the Queen to push all the way through with the packaging we love. The boxes have a gorgeous chocolate and caramel color scheme that’s aesthetically pleasing. Plus the stylish jars have the brand’s inscription with Jackie’s personal touch.

In case you haven’t realized, these candles sell out fast. And since this collection is limited edition, you’ll have to act fast to score your beloved candles. After all, the last gift box collection sold out in a record-breaking hour during her early access launch.

As Jackie stated before, it;s important for her to provide brands with quality goods at a reasonable price. So, you can expect to shop these candles at $35 a piece with the bundle deal of $125.

And if you’re sold on purchasing these candles, you don’t have to wait too long to scoop them up. Jackie has told fans via Twitter and her mailing list that these luxurious candles will be available for purchase on Friday October 30th at 9a.m. PST. This time around there will be no early access sale, so you’ll need to be glued to your computer or smart phone.

Do you plan on shopping the SEND MOODS collection from FORVR MOOD? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

DON’T MISS:

Jackie Aina’s FORVR MOOD Candle Collection Is A Must-Have

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks

Jackie Aina Is Not Playing With These Beauty Brands, Cuts Ties With Morphe

Also On HelloBeautiful: