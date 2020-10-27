How To Recreate This Glam Zombie Look For Halloween

It’s time for Halloween and you’re not really the costume kind of girl. Or maybe you are, but this year’s Halloween party is virtual so it makes no sense to join Zoom in full get-up this year. But you love a good makeup challenge so you’ve been looking up DIY Halloween makeup you can do yourself and for cheap. You’ve come to the right place.

Celebrity and MAC Cosmetics makeup artist Anika Stewart takes us through a step-by-step guide on how to recreate this glam zombie look using a few household items.

Here’s what you’ll need: a matte eyeshadow palette, foundation, eyeliner, lip gloss, lash glue and toilet paper.

Step 1: Tear off a section of toilet paper and separate the toilet paper, taking it from two-ply to one-ply. Don’t worry about being perfect, jagged edges will actually help you here.

Step 2: Apply lash glue to the and apply it to the edges of the toilet paper. (Ardell Duo Eyelash Glue- $6.49)

Step 3: Layer black and brown shadows under eye and around mouth using pigments from your matte eyeshadow palette. (E.L.F Cosmetics Mad for Matte Eyeshadow Palette Nude Mood- $10)

Step 4: Apply eye shadow and foundation to cover the toilet paper and create the appearance of skin. (UOMA Beauty Say What?! Foundation- $39)

Step 5: Apply lipgloss to give the appearance of blood. (Covergirl Full Spectrum Gloss Idol- $4.74)

In the mood to take it a notch and try some more looks? We tapped another one of our favorite melanated MUAs, who gave us some more DIY Halloween makeup tips to keep it cute and ghoulish this Halloween.

