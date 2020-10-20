Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Baby Bump In An Itty Bitty Bikini On Her Baby Moon

Source: BET2020 / Getty

Babymoons are becoming ever more popular for pregnant couples going on one last romantic getaway before the window to fly is closed and their bundle of joy moves in. You may remember Porsha Williams went on one when she was carrying baby PJ and now our girl Kelly Rowland is flaunting her beautiful baby bump on her own babymoon.

Kelly, who revealed she is expecting in last month’s Women’s Health magazine, confirmed she is six months pregnant and, as you can see, literally glowing. The beloved Destiny’s Child singer showed off her oiled bump in a bedazzled black bikini complete with straw hat and so much melanin, the sun radiates toward her skin.

The video proudly shows Kelly’s stretch marks around her belly button, normalizing how the woman’s body transforms during pregnancy.

“6 MONTHS ALREADY!! This time passed SO FAST!!! I’m enjoying every moment!” she captioned the photo. In another IG flick, she vibrates in a green bikini top, the same straw hat and a pair of fly sunglasses.

Kelly opened up about the decision to have another baby with husband Tim Weatherspoon in Women’s Health, and how its essential, as a woman in advanced maternal age, to take of herself.

“And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me,” she said.

The singer, who was originally working on new music when the pandemic hit, was fearful her fans would be disappointed she was expecting instead of putting out new music. But Kelly is determined to accomplish both. ‘I have to figure this out so they get both,” she said.

In other Kelly Rowland news, the fierce and fabulous mom released her second collection with Just Fab, last week. Mama is working!

