LeBron James’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Zhuri Set To Host Virtual Fashion Show

Watch out world, Zhuri James is coming! The spirited five year old daughter of LeBron and Savannah James is set to host her very first fashion show and we all have a front row seat to watch her big debut! On October 10th, the children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack and Harlem’s Fashion Row will celebrate their new partnership with a virtual children’s fashion launch hosted by the adorable social media personality.

The youngest of James’ family is no stranger to basking in her own spotlight as she’s grown quite the fan base from her hit YouTube channel All Things Zhuri, her popular Instagram page with over 300k followers and of course from making everyone laugh on her parent’s viral social media videos. This Saturday, attendees of the virtual event will get to see more of the Zhuri’s bubbly energy as she hosts the mini fashion show, interviews designers and has other virtual fun.

When asked about soliciting little Zhuri James as a host for the virtual event, Shelly Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Janie and Jack, said, “I’ve always been a fan. And as a brand, we’ve been a fan — we watch and follow her. She has this incredible energy. She has a good following. We love everything about her — how she shows up. That was also our sweet spot to think there was this amazing five-year-old out there.”

As a subsidiary of Gap Inc., Janie and Jack’s partnership with Harlem’s Front Row helps further their mission of showcasing rising designers of color while “inviting every family into their brand and teaching kids about love, kindness, unity and anti-racism.” The Janie and Jack x Harlem’s Fashion Row collaboration will include collections from three multicultural designers — Kimberly Goldson, Kristian Lorén and Richfresh — who have created fashion lines for girls and boys. The new collection consists of an array of styles such as power suits to three-piece joggers to name a few. The collection will be available for purchase starting October 10th at www.janieandjack.com and in select Janie and Jack stores nationwide.

Also On HelloBeautiful: