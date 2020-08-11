Cardi B Is Dripping In Diamonds On The September Cover Of Elle Magazine

Cardi B is draped in diamonds on the September cover of Elle Magazine. The WAP rapper is continuing to dominate headlines after dropping the controversial visuals for her highly anticipated single and now as the cover star for the prestigious glossy.

The Grammy award winning artist opens up about her marriage to Migos rapper Offset, her political views and her forthcoming sophomore album.

Shot by Steven Klein and styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi embodies her sexy while giving us glam.

Cardi posted the cover on her Instagram page with the caption, “My first Elle magazine cover! The fact that they love my labret piercing makes it my fav! Thank you.”

On her new album: “My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad b**ch. When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest b**ch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment. But this album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments…I didn’t really like how my last song performed, so I just got my creativity back. I don’t want to just put out a single and have people buy it because I’m Cardi. I want to put out really good music.”

On her relationship with her husband, Offset: “I don’t really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit. There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world. If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f**kin’ music, and you can buy it, too. I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

On Breonna Taylor’s death: “That is so insane to me. [I saw] Breonna Taylor’s name everywhere, but I didn’t really know her story. What they did to her is really f**ked up. Really f**ked up. What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. No apology. No video of the cop coming out crying, ‘I f**ked up. I don’t this. I don’t that.’ Nothing. It’s nothing. I don’t even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable.”

On Trump and why she wants him out of office: “Those people that he caters [to], he’s not going to do anything for them. It’s not like Republicans are getting better housing. It’s not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They’re not. He’s not doing anything for anybody. He’s just saying things that appease the same people. I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers. That’s why I like [New York governor Andrew] Cuomo. I like him because he makes me feel like he’s listening to me.”

On her supposed ghost account leading to the viral hashtag #CardiBIsOver: “I cannot believe 73 people are trying to cancel me over a lie. Can you imagine me having a fake Instagram account to talk s**t about different artists that I don’t even think about? I’m 27 years old, you know what I’m saying? I’m 27 years old and I have big bills, big responsibilities, and a kid who’s on my a** a lot. If I don’t f**king like somebody, I am going to let them know I don’t f**king like them, or I don’t f**k with them, or I’m not feeling their energy. I’m not going to make a fake Instagram trolling artists, talking s**t about artists. Are you crazy?”

Read the full interview, here.

