Denzel Washington On Being Married 43 Years: ‘We’ve Outlasted Everybody Else’

Denzel Washington is arguably the greatest actor to ever grace the big screen. Washington, known for his charisma, charm, dashing good looks and effortless ability to body any role he touches is promoting a new movie and stepped out of quarantine with a seasoned look. We’re salting about salt and pepper seasoning. Denzel may be 65-years-old, but don’t ever get it twisted, he will always be Denzel!

During an interview with Pastor A.R. Bernard, Washington who will be reuniting with Julia Roberts in Netflix’s upcoming flick Leave The World Behind, opened up about his faith and revealed how the prayers from his mother and wife were the foundations for his success.

“I remember coming home into my mother’s beauty shop and I had had a small amount of success and I said ‘Ma, did you ever think…I mean look at me’ and she said, ‘Boy, you don’t know how many people have been praying for you.”

Whew. Come through with a word. Going deeper about his personal experience with God, Washington revealed he went to church with Robert Townsend and purged his soul at the altar. “I went in the prayer room and gave it up and let go and experienced something I’ve never experienced in my life,”

He admitted he gave up one of his biggest demons, which was drinking.

“My mother said to me when I was 59, she said, ‘Denzel, you do a lot of good. You have to do good the right way and you know what I’m talking about.’ I don’t drink anymore, I don’t do any of those things. I’m all about the message to the degree that I know it, and I’m unashamed and unafraid to share it!”

And when asked how he and Pauletta have made it work this long, he swiftly responded,

“She left the room but, I can thank her. Pauletta is largely responsible for that. And we’ve just outlasted everybody else. I can’t say how many years it’s been, ” he joked. When she walked back in the room, he posed the question to her to which she responded, “She said ’43’.”

Washington keeps a low profile, but recently made headlines for acting as a human barrier for a homeless man who was being arrested. As of late, his son John David Washington has been more in the news as he nestles into his acting career.

