Nia Long’s Blonde Knotless Braids Took A Day To Complete

This isn’t the first time Nia Long and Omar Epps worked together. We first witnessed their chemistry in the 90s flick In Too Deep. Fast-forward to this week, and that chemistry is revisited in the Netflix thriller Fatal Affair. This time though, it’s a bit different as Nia and Omar both tap into unfamiliar roles that allow them to show off their acting chops in a way we’ve never seen before.

We caught up with both Nia and Omar, who opened up about working together again, how they’ve been holding up during quarantine, Omar’s cooking skills and Nia’s beauty secrets (because sis doesn’t age).

“I think the hardest thing is keeping my 8-year-old feeling stimulated and occupied and getting enough physical exercise and staying on top of tasks, ” Nia admitted. “This school year came to a halting stop and the next morning I was a second grade teacher.”

While Nia is mom of the year, Omar is chef of the year and says, it’s been great to focus on spending positive quality time with his family. “Oh yeah, I’m nice,” he said while opening up about his cooking skills. “The kid can burn.”

“I think contrary to what we may think, it’s very important to constantly stimulate collagen and to exfoliate and hydrate” she said sharing her coveted skin care secrets. “I love anything with a hyaluronic acid in there, I love vitamin C. I love my new jade roller,” which she puts in the freezer to refresh her skin. “It’s really for myself. When you look in the mirror, it’s like at the end of the day you’ve done all of these things from taking care of the kids to teaching second grade to throwing in a little laundry,” she explained. “But when I look in the mirror and see I still have a glow, I know I am taking care of myself.”

While she takes good care of her skin, she’s also rocking knotless braids along the promo trail, which Nia says took all day to finish. Get into our candid chat above, and catch Fatal Affair streaming on Netflix now.

