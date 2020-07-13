Ari Fletcher Wore This Black Designer For Her Extravagant 25th Birthday Dinner

Ari Fletcher, a.k.a @therealkylesister on social media, flooded our timelines this weekend with her extravagant birthday celebration thrown by boyfriend and rapper Moneybagg Yo. The businesswoman and Instagram socialite, who is known for her flawless appearance including the most realistic wigs and custom clothing, stepped out in a black velvet one leg jump suit by Black designer Calechie.

Ari’s floor length ponytail was done by her bestie Arrogant Tae of course. And her makeup was slayed by MUA Olivia Song.

Ari’s 25th birthday weekend kicked with a turnt up club appearance before retreating to a luxurious home with her closest friends, which includes Tae, Dream Doll and others. Moneybagg surprised Ari with her own white and orange Lamborghini truck.

But he didn’t stop there. The Time Served rapper spared no expense on a lavish birthday dinner spread that included crab legs, lamb chops and oxtails.

“This birthday feels like a dream,” said the young entrepreneur. Ari has a baby with Chicago rapper G Herbo, who is now with Fabolous and Emily B’s daughter Taina.

Happy Birthday Ari!

