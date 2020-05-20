Is Quarantine Stress Causing Your Hair To Fall Out?

Since the onset of the coronavirus quarantine, many of us have been dealing with stressors brought on my anxiety, loneliness, uncertainty and isolation. Stress is the body’s reaction to perceived challenge, danger or demand (Medline). Stress can cause an array of symptoms like high blood pressure, depression, acne and, yes, hair loss.

Crystal Puckett, owner of the Solace Salon in Minnesota said she’s been noticing more of her clients suffering from shedding hair around the crown of their scalps and thinning hair around their edges.

“I’m seeing more shedding of hair. Thinning around the hairline and balding toward the crown of some of my client’s scalps,” she told Kare 11. “We are stressed and our hair is stressing too. The chaos on the inside is coming out.”

Puckett has been recommending certain hair regrowth regimens to her clients, using ingredients that are in their fridge to strengthen their strands. From egg yoke to avocados which are rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids and rice water, Puckett swears by these home remedies.

“Shampoo your hair lightly. Separate the eggs and put the yoke on your hair and leave it on for 15 – 20 minutes, then rinse,” she recommends.

We recently ran two reviews on the rice water method and agree, it is a hair game changer.

“There’s no science to the rice water formula,” HB writer Marsha Badger said. “Take half a cup of rice and have it sit in a cup of water for about 24 hours. The longer it ferments, the stronger the water. Strain the water and pour it into a spray bottle. Now I’ll be honest with you, the smell is atrocious. You’ll want to add essential oils to make the blow a little lighter.” She added, “I first used rice water on March 3rd. Almost two months later, my hair went on a significant growth spurt.”

As of now Puckett is consulting with clients over the phone and through pictures, but plans on treating their hair with protein when her salon is back open for business.

