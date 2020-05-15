DJ D-Nice To Celebrate HBCU Graduates With Virtual #HBCUGradParty

Source: BET2020 / Getty

Sure, graduation might be canceled across the country–but the global pandemic ain’t stopping the show! The celebration continues, virtually of course, and might even be better than before as graduating HBCU seniors now have a star-studded commencement and virtual after party to fill that social distancing void.

This Saturday, the official #HBCUGradParty is on and is celebrating students who are part of historically black colleges and universities. Prior to the turn up, the virtual #ShowMeYourWalk commencement address will feature musical performances and motivational speakers while honoring the profiles of HBCU valedictorians and other graduates around the country. Then DJ D-Nice, sponsored by Hennessy and TMCF, will spin tunes at the virtual #HBCUGradParty. It will be the biggest commencement celebration of the year as former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are set to take part in the virtual party.

“I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice,” the former president tweeted. “Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

Mrs. Obama, who is no stranger to the importance of education, echoed her husband’s statements and was just as excited to honor graduating seniors on their big day. “Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or any other kind of school — we want you, your family, and all of your loved ones to be a part of this celebration,” the former first lady tweeted.

In addition to highlighting seniors and their colleges and universities, the #HBCUGradParty will also raise funds for HBCUs and their students while helping to address their critical needs.

The virtual celebration kicks off on May 16th at 9pm ET on D-Nice’s Instagram Live for viewers aged 21+ and will also feature celebrity appearances by members of the Hennessy family including Nas and A$AP Ferg.

RELATED STORIES:

Black Teen Creates Virtual Prom To Help Teens Suffering With Mental Health Issues During Isolation

Skai Jacksons Graduation Photo Is Stunning

Also On HelloBeautiful: