5 Self-Care Tips For Mother’s Day From Celebrity MUA Bobbie Riley

Celebrity makeup artist Bobbie Riley knows the importance of self-care. Her skin is flawless, her hair is thick and healthy. And her body is sculpted to the Gawds. You know what they say, when you feel good, you look good. Putting time into yourself is essential even if find time for yourself seems impossible.

Bobbie expresses the importance of mothers practicing their own version of self-care on Mother’s Day. “We have no idea how many things on their to do list prevent them from tending to all of the self-care moments they want to add to the start and end of their day,” Riley rejoices. “Motherhood is the most selfless and self sacrificing job the world gives to a woman that chooses to bear children. I take my hat off to all the moms!”

Unfortunately, in the pandemic, beauty and hair products are limited for purchase with stores closing and mall openings constantly being pushed back.

“During this pandemic, us women have had to find creative ways to DIY our normal beauty routines. No Kim [Kardashian] style glam team to come to our home rescue. Just us and the brush, but this has also given us full fledged courage to just go for it instead of sitting around in our sweats,” Bobbie explains. Someone cue up Drake’s Best I Ever Had and fast-forward to the part where he raps, “Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin’ with no makeup on. That’s when you’re the prettiest, I hope that you don’t take that wrong.”

Spa Day – My favorite way to feel good is to take a milk bath, it leaves your skin feeling super soft and I add a little lavender, roses and epsom salt to bring on the relaxation. Face Mask – If you don’t have one at home you can make one out of honey, which makes the skin glow or crush aspirin and lemon Juice diluted with water for a purification mask or blending cold aloe vera gel and avocado for a hydrating mask. If it’s a store bought mask, place it in the fridge to revive dull skin prior to use Sugar Scrub – For your bath or even just to exfoliate your lips and you can make this out of brown sugar and honey or agave Tea – Use lukewarm green tea or chamomile tea bags underneath the eye to reduce under eye bags Deep Conditioning – Deep condition your hair with lukewarm coconut oil for 30 minutes in a shower cap and then rinse and do regular shampoo & conditioner for hydration to your scalp

