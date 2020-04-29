Here’s What You Missed If You Didn’t Log In To Curves En Blanc (Slay & Stay)

Maui Bigelow’s mission is pretty simple – to create a path for bold, beautiful women to shine, grow, and glow in both personal and professional brilliance. The curator of PHAT Girl Fresh, a digital platform that blends feminism with social, fashion, and beauty culture, Maui is known for bringing progressive, authentic conversations with a southern charm only she can provide. A rising public figure, she draws hundreds of thousands of yearly readers through her experiences in healing and personal transformations, social change work, and Plus style and beauty.

For the past 6 years, I have been hosting an annual event called Life Styled Honors in Atlanta, Georgia. The event is a meld of fashion, beauty, and empowerment that celebrates the beauty and brilliance of women. Each year, Life Styled Honors brings together ATL elite, public figures, celebrities, and supporters from all over the world.

The Life Styled Honors weekend includes one massive event called Curves En Blanc, an all-white party held on the rooftop of Atlanta’s famous Suite Food Lounge. We eat, we drink, and we party hard among the community of diverse individuals. However, this year, thanks to “the rona” Curves En Blanc, Essence Festival, Coachella, and every other lit event we were looking forward to is either canceled or postponed until whenever outside is open again.

I decided to continue our annual lituation and host Curves En Blanc in spite of the coronavirus. So yeah, last Friday, April 24, 2020, on the very date and time that Curves En Blanc would have taken place, I hosted a virtual Curves En Blanc that featured DJ Ty Alexander, with the support of our sponsor Lane Bryant.

Since we were in full compliance with all social distancing guidelines by hosting the event via Zoom, I decided to nickname it the “Slay & Stay” edition and over 100 individuals came through, dressed in all-white, eager to party. Oh and we sure did party, don’t believe me, just watch!

Past honorees have included Tarana Burke, founder of #MeToo movement, Project Runway’s model competition winner Liris Crosse, influencer & designer, Essie Golden, and singer and producer, Nicci Gilbert just to name a few. Annually, we recognize female trailblazers whose lives and works represent empowerment and inspiration to others in their respective communities.

Since Curves En Blanc is known for it’s amazing gift bags, the party would not have been the complete without some giveaways and thanks to sponsors, participating designers, and boutiques, I was able to bless attendees randomly with gifts and cash prizes. So yeah, while it only lasted two hours, it provided to be a much-needed opportunity despite extraordinary circumstances, for people to slay and let their hair down while at home safe from “the rona.”

