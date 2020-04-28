I Was Sleeping On Japanese Beauty Products, But TATCHA’s Violet-C Radiance Mask Woke Me Up

Brande’s Beauty Cabinet publishes every Tuesday

Vitamin C has been my skin’s best friend since 2017. That year my body decided to repay me for all of my relatively zit-free teenage years and hit me with a hard dose of cystic adult acne. To put it mildly, I was not with the sh-ts. And after a trip to a dermatologist resulted in a lengthy and expensive list of prescription medications to help solve my problem, I decided I needed to figure out something on my own. Eventually, I came across Paula’s Choice C25 Super Booster which I used as a spot treatment to help reduce the bumps and the scars they threatened to leave behind every time they would shrink down and reappear. A few months later, my skin was back to normal and since then I’ve been team Vitamin C when it comes to my entire skincare regimen.

That’s why I was super excited to give TATCHA’s Violet-C Radiance Mask a try. Having taken a Sephora skincare class or two, I was familiar with the luxury brand but had never tried any Japanese beauty products before. When I saw the formula for the brightening mask is formulated with two different types of Vitamin C — a water-soluble version that absorbs quickly for an immediate glow and an oil-soluble derivative that remains in skin longer to protect and provide a more even toned skin over time (goodbye hyperpigmentation)– I knew I had to get my hands on it.

The first thing I noticed about the mask, aside from its gorgeous packaging and beautiful purple hue which is a result of the antioxidant-rich Japanese beauty berry infused in the product, was the creamy texture. I truly couldn’t wait to get my hands on the tiny gold spatula and start applying, and as soon as the mask hit my face, it felt like a pillow of moisture just swallowed my skin.

Aside from beautyberry, which helps make the Vitamin C in the mask more effective, the formula also contains TATCHA’s signature trio of Japanese anti-aging superfoods: green tea, rice, and algae. Uji Green Tea is an antioxidant-rich botanical from Kyoto known to detoxify and help prevent signs of premature aging while Okinawa Mozuku Algae aids in water retention to keep skin hydrated. Akita Rice, which is rich in essential proteins, adds the final layer of nourishing moisture.

The 10 percent AHA complex of seven fruits in the mask also helps remove dead skin cells, gently improving skin’s texture without an abrasive exfoliate which makes this a great option for those with sensitive skin. True to the Japanese beauty philosophy of anticipation and prevention, you can use the mask two to three times a week so you’re constantly keeping your skin dewy and hydrated versus searching for a new product to correct your dull complexion over time.

Though it’s recommended you leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes, I let mine sit for 30 minutes because it felt so good. Contrary to other products, the formula didn’t dry tightly or crack on my skin, proving just how nourishing it is. The silkiness of the product also made it simple to remove with a warm washcloth. Immediately, I could see how the ingredients had gone to work on my complexion which was a bit dehydrated and in need of a radiant pick me up. After I removed all of the product, I applied my SheaMoisture Papaya & Vitamin C Brighter Days Ahead Serum and Rodial Pink Diamond Lifting Oil and was good to go. Quarantine may have prevented me from playing outdoors, but thanks to this mask, my skin was definitely sunkissed.

Brande Victorian is the Senior Content Director for HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire. She loves all things beauty and has had a skincare regimen since she was 13. Follow her on Instagram at @Be_Vic for more.

