This Video Of Joseline Hernandez Doing Bonnie Bella’s Hair During The Quarantine Is Super Cute

Joseline Hernandez has a lot to celebrate these days. The beloved reality TV star underwent marriage boot camp and came out with a ring! That’s right, Joseline is engaged to her boo Ballistic and planning her wedding for Christmas. If you were a fan of the show, you remember watching the episode when she was informed she lost custody of her daughter Bonnie Bella to her father Stevie J. The tear-jerking moment left us all empathetic for the Puerto Rican princess.

Since then, Joseline has gotten back custody of Bonnie Bella and the two have been enjoying mommy/daughter time under quarantine. Joseline posted an adorable video of her tending to Bonnie’s hair while listening to La Cucaracha.

Joseline can be seen brushing Bonnie’s thick hair into a half-up/half-down style while using a spray bottle of product and grease to condition her tresses.

Georgia judge Roslyn Holcomb returned primary custody of Bonnie Bella to Joseline in November under a new agreement that would allow Stevie to care for the child over the weekend.

Joseline has turned her life around since her days on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Since moving to Miami and finding love with Ballistic, she appears to be a new woman with her priority being motherhood, music and marriage.

