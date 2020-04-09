Joseline Hernandez Is Ready To Snatch The Souls Of Her Enemies In This Stunning Black Dress On The ‘Marriage Bootcamp’ Finale

We already watch Marriage Bootcamp, but just in case you need a reason to binge watch the series until it’s season finale tonight, here’s one big fabulous one. Joseline Hernandez is serving us gothic glam in this sweeping Black dress from Shop Oyemwen that looks like something out a movie about a woman who killed her husband and kept his insurance money to fund her wardrobe.

If you’ve been keeping up with the show, you already know Joseline is all dressed up on the finale to see if her boo Ballistic will propose to her and make her his wife. She dons this stunning look to meet him at the alter and snatch a couple of souls in the process. And the custom statement piece with dramatic tulle ruffles up the arm is the perfect finale look.

“What an honor to dress @joseline for such an important day in her life. You look breathtaking Queen,” the designer captioned a shared photo from Joseline’s page.

Designer Oyemwen also provided Joseline’s MBC co-star Adjua Styles with her finale look and it’s equally as stunning!

This gorgeous piece was personally made for Joseline, but you can own a similar item for $250. This tulle overlay is also available for $180 on the site. Catch the finale of “Marriage Bootcamp” tonight on wetv.

