Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals For ‘Bussit’

Cotton candy fur, glitter eye liner, high ponytail and clear heels. Ari Lennox is giving us all the melanin and music we need while we’re at home on isolation. The soulful Shea Butter Baby songstress released the Tajana B. Williams-directed visuals for her song Bussit and we’re swooning over every look. Lennox enlisted an array of Black beauties to be her co-stars in the colorful clip.

“Bus in my garden, fertilize wanna grow wit chew,” the singer captioned a teaser clip from Bussit on Instagram. Bussit is featured on the three-track Shea Butter Baby (Remix EP) that features an appearance by Doja Cat.

Ari has been keeping up entertained with her daily Instagram Lives, one of which made headlines after Snoop Dogg made a comment about women wearing their natural hair.

Watch the video to Bussit, below:

