Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times She Shut The Fashion Game Down

Ari Lennox stepped on the scene serving all types of black girl magic. Although I have an appreciation for her voice, I literally squeal every time she hits the red carpet and shows off those thick brown thighs. This woman is a complete mood!
We could go on and on about Ari’s music. We can even touch on how dope her personality is. She makes it a point to connect with her fans via social media by going live and letting them into her personal life. There’s no doubt in my mind a lot of us are claiming Ari as our best friend in our heads because she’s so relatable and down to earth.
As if she didn’t have any more to offer, the girl can also dress. Ari’s style, from head to toe, is dope. She’s not afraid to rock her natural mane on the red carpet while slaying us with some high-fashion looks. High slits, long furs, and monochrome looks are just a few of her noteworthy looks.
Today, 3/26, Ari Lennox turns 29. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times shut the fashion game down.
1. ARI LENNOX AT ROC NATION’S THE BRUNCH, 2020Source:Getty
Ari Lennox attended Roc Nation’s The Brunch in a gorgeous, blue satin dress with a slit up the middle.
2. ARI LENNOX AT ELECTRIC BALLROOM, 2019Source:Getty
Ari Lennox performed at the Electric Ballroom in a long sequin dress, partnered with a white fur coat.
3. ARI LENNOX AT THE LIGHTS ON FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty
Ari Lennox performed during the Lights On Festival in a pastel green, feathered mini dress.
4. ARI LENNOX AT THE 10TH ANNUAL ONE MUSICFEST, 2019Source:Getty
Ari Lennox performed onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest in a mixed print ensemble.
5. ARI LENNOX AT THE SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Whew, chillay! This emerald green velvet dress that Ari Lennox wore to the 2019 Soul Train Awards was EVERYTHING.
6. ARI LENNOX AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, 2019Source:Getty
Hey, legs! Ari Lennox hit the red carpet of Black Girls Rock! in a powder pink corset mini dress.
7. ARI LENNOX BACKSTAGE OF BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019Source:Getty
Ari Lennox was spotted backstage of Black Girls Rock in this gorgeous, pink dress, accessorized with fur around the cuffs.
8. ARI LENNOX AT SPOTIFY HOUSE’S DAY PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Ari Lennox attended the Spotify House Of Are & Be Black Girl Magic Day Party in a chic white spaghetti strap dress.
9. ARI LENNOX AT “CREED II” NYC PREMIERE, 2018Source:Getty
Ari Lennox attended the “Creed II” New York Premiere is a simple mini dress, paired with a black fur coat.
10. ARI LENNOX AT ELLA MAI’S ALBUM RELEASE EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Ari Lennox went for a simple black on black look for Ella Mai’s Album Release Event. She finished her ensemble with a powder pink coat.