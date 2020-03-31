These Plus Size Beauties Just Killed The #ShakeTheRoomChallenge

Not that we need an excuse to get fabulous for the imaginary event in our living room, but having a challenge that encourages us to do it doesn’t hurt. Yesterday we reported on the #dontrushchallenge that showed off these Black makeup artist’s supreme skills. The fellas jumped in on it and turned it into the #nobrotherleftbehindchallenge. And now it’s morphed into the #shaketheroomchallenge created by plus size model Nao.
We came to SHAKE THE ROOM! 🥵 Y’all asked for it, Curvy Edition of Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Special. #DontRushChallenge turned into the #ShakeTheRoomChallenge Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Edition @flawsofcouture @imanijahaan @itsdanidmc @ravey_baby @simonemariposa @na0__ @miatheboss @darkskindchk @jaybraun @gabifresh Edited by @na0__ *I do not own the rights to this song*
The challenge, which originated on TikTok, combines the best of both previous challenges ad takes us from “bummy to baddie” in the swift blink of a quarantine eye.
“We came to SHAKE THE ROOM! Y’all asked for it, Curvy Edition of Bummy to Baddie: Quarantine Special. #DontRushChallenge turned into the #ShakeTheRoomChallenge,” the ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and FashionNova captioned the IG TV video. And it features some of our favorite plus size bloggers: @flawsofcouture @imanijahaan @itsdanidmc @ravey_baby @simonemariposa @na0__@miatheboss @darkskindchk @jaybraun @gabifresh.
The challenge makes use of slain rapper Pop Smoke’s song Shake the Room.
